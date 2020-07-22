Two drugs peddlers, three dacoits held

Two notorious drugs peddlers while three dacoits involved in theft and burglary wanted with different police stations were nabbed by Jalilabad and Shah Shamsh police stations on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Two notorious drugs peddlers while three dacoits involved in theft and burglary wanted with different police stations were nabbed by Jalilabad and Shah Shamsh police stations on Wednesday.

According to police sources, Jalilabad police station have apprehended two drug peddlersnamely Arsalan son of islam alias Kaka and Riftah son of Syed Akbar, both resident of district Noshera during crackdown launched here under supervision of Superintendent Police. It had recovered ten kg churs, a motorbike CG 125 and two costly mobile phones from their possession.

In another incident, Shah Shamsh police station arrested three dacoits with Rs.

400,000 cash and a mobile phone worth Rs. 70,000 what police claimed, from their possession.

Arrested accused are namely Rashid alias Amir Shehzad, son of Hassan, r/o Faislabad, Haider son of Saddiq, r/o Karachi and Yaseen alias Saleem s/o Sharif, r/o Vehari.

SP Cant division Maaz Zafar said action against crimes were being expedited and extended to large extent to save lives and livelihoods of citizens. Meanwhile CPO has extended congratulation for 'holding good performance' against criminal activities across the district.