UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Drugs Peddlers, Three Dacoits Held

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 04:59 PM

Two drugs peddlers, three dacoits held

Two notorious drugs peddlers while three dacoits involved in theft and burglary wanted with different police stations were nabbed by Jalilabad and Shah Shamsh police stations on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Two notorious drugs peddlers while three dacoits involved in theft and burglary wanted with different police stations were nabbed by Jalilabad and Shah Shamsh police stations on Wednesday.

According to police sources, Jalilabad police station have apprehended two drug peddlersnamely Arsalan son of islam alias Kaka and Riftah son of Syed Akbar, both resident of district Noshera during crackdown launched here under supervision of Superintendent Police. It had recovered ten kg churs, a motorbike CG 125 and two costly mobile phones from their possession.

In another incident, Shah Shamsh police station arrested three dacoits with Rs.

400,000 cash and a mobile phone worth Rs. 70,000 what police claimed, from their possession.

Arrested accused are namely Rashid alias Amir Shehzad, son of Hassan, r/o Faislabad, Haider son of Saddiq, r/o Karachi and Yaseen alias Saleem s/o Sharif, r/o Vehari.

SP Cant division Maaz Zafar said action against crimes were being expedited and extended to large extent to save lives and livelihoods of citizens. Meanwhile CPO has extended congratulation for 'holding good performance' against criminal activities across the district.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Police Station Mobile Drugs Rashid Kaka Vehari Criminals From

Recent Stories

Dubai Trade, Global Supply Chain Academy to launch ..

1 minute ago

PBIF calls to control tumbling exchange rate.: Mia ..

7 minutes ago

PM extends condolences on loss of lives due to COV ..

28 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific improves flexibility options for all ..

28 minutes ago

DIB reports net profit of AED2.1 bn in H1 2020

31 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police register FIR against man who tor ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.