Two DSPs Of Islamabad Police Reshuffled

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 02:49 PM

Two DSPs of Islamabad Police reshuffled

Two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) of Islamabad police were reshuffled here on Tuesday following orders issued by the office of inspector General of Police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) of Islamabad police were reshuffled here on Tuesday following orders issued by the office of inspector General of Police.

According to the orders, DSP Khalid Mahmood Awan serving as Sub-Divisional police Officer (SDPO) Saddar has been posted as SDPO Sabzi Mandi.

DSP Syed Sajjad Haider Bukhari serving as DSP (Counter Terrorims Department) has been given new assignment as SDPO Saddar.

