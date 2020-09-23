Two DSPs transferred

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani on Wednesday issued orders of transfer and posting of two police officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani on Wednesday issued orders of transfer and posting of two police officers.

According to the orders, SDPO Cantonment Multan Tariq Pervaiz has been transferred and posted as SDPO Mian Channu, Khanewal whereas Shabbir Ahmad SDPO Mian Channu, Khanewal has been directed to report to Central Police Office Lahore Punjab.