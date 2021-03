Two DSPs transferred

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Region, Dr Jamil Ahmed on Wednesday ordered transfers and postings of two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs).

According to separate orders, Abdul Latif Pirzada, DSP awaiting posting at AIGP office Hyderabad, was transferred and posted as DSP/SDPO Qasimabad district Hyderabad against an existing vacancy with immediate effect and until further orders.

In another order, Niaz Hussain Khajjar, DSP/SDPO Hyderabad City, was transferred and posted as DSP/SDPO Market, district Hyderabad against an existing vacancy with immediate effect and until further orders.