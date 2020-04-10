UrduPoint.com
Two DSPs Transferred: IGP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 07:43 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir Friday issued orders for transfer and posting of two DSPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir Friday issued orders for transfer and posting of two DSPs.

According to the notification, awaiting a posting DSP Imtiaz-ur-Rehman has been transferred and posted as DSP Ring Road Lahore while DSP Ring Road Lahore Ikramullah Malik has been posted to Traffic Police Punjab.

