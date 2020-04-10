Two DSPs transferred: IGP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir Friday issued orders for transfer and posting of two DSPs.

According to the notification, awaiting a posting DSP Imtiaz-ur-Rehman has been transferred and posted as DSP Ring Road Lahore while DSP Ring Road Lahore Ikramullah Malik has been posted to Traffic Police Punjab.