Two Education Officers Arrested By Anti-Corruption Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 02:35 PM

Two education officers arrested by Anti-Corruption Police

Anti-Corruption Police Ghotki arrested two Taluka Education Officers of Grade 18, Allah Bachayo Kazi and ex- Taluka Officer Obaro Allah Warrayo Chachar for allegedly fake appointments, misappropriation in the funds

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Anti-Corruption Police Ghotki arrested two Taluka education Officers of Grade 18, Allah Bachayo Kazi and ex- Taluka Officer Obaro Allah Warrayo Chachar for allegedly fake appointments, misappropriation in the funds.

ACE Inspector Ayaz Memon told to media on Wednesday that a case against both officers was registered, while One Akhtar Hussain was still at large in the same scam. Memon told the media that Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, Sindh Minister Anti-Corruption Establishment and Trade and commerce had ordered the circle officers of their respective districts to launch operation against the officers allegedly involved in corruption and misuse of powers.

