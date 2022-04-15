Two education officers transferred

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :School education Department South Punjab transferred District Education Officer (SE) Kastoora G Shad from Rahim Yar Khan and posted him as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bahawalnagar.

The notification has been issued and it will be implemented with immediate effect.

Mr Kastoor has been posted against a vacant position.

Meanwhile, Shahida Hafeez, CEO District Education Authority Bahawalnagar has been transferred on administrative grounds and her services have been placed on disposal of Secretary school Education, Punjab with immediate effect.

She was also relieved of her duties, said another notification.