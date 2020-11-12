UrduPoint.com
Two Educational Intuitions Closed In Dir Lower After COVID Cases

Thu 12th November 2020 | 01:34 PM

The district administration of Dir Lower on Thursday closed two educational institutions for five days following positive cases of COVID-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The district administration of Dir Lower on Thursday closed two educational institutions for five days following positive cases of COVID-19.

The administration closed Governor Degree College Gul Abad and Government Ishaq Shaheed Girls Degree College Gul Abad after nine of students of those institutions tested positive for coronavirus.

The district education office says that institutions had been closed for five days after nine students of Government Degree College Gul Abad contracted coronavirus.

Meanwhile, eight more persons were reported dead due to coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the total mortality to 1,302 in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

According to a daily report of health department, 189 new cases were reported during last 24 hours in Khyber Pakthunkhwa, raising number of infected persons to 41,258 and 84 patients recovered. The number of active cases in KP has reached to 1,530.

So far 38,426 patients were recovered in the province. The people were advised to use face mask, cleaning of hands with soaps and maintain social distancing to avoid spread of COVID-19.

