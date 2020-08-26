UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Educationists Jailed For Committing Forgery

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 01:24 PM

Two educationists jailed for committing forgery

Local anti-corruption department has registered cases against two prominent educationists for committing alleged forgery

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Local anti-corruption department has registered cases against two prominent educationists for committing alleged forgery.

The department sources said Principal of Bhutta Public school and Pilot Public School occupied 26 acre land located at Mozza Sharqi in 2011, and hitherto continuing reaping crops they had sowed on the land as illegally.

Following this, the land's owner submitted application with anti-corruption department which investigated the issue. After proving guilty, the accused including Khadim Hussain Bhutta and Bashir Ahmad Monika were sent to jail after booked under section 467, 468, 471, 420, respectively.

Related Topics

Jail

Recent Stories

IHC disposes of petition against appointment of Sh ..

10 minutes ago

Roscosmos to Complete All Launch Vehicles Under Co ..

1 minute ago

One dead, two injured in US protest shootings: med ..

7 minutes ago

Govt takes unprecedented measures to overcome chal ..

7 minutes ago

Cement export decreases 9.77% during Ist month of ..

7 minutes ago

Govt's target is to relieve masses: Aon Dogar

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.