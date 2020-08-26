Two educationists jailed for committing forgery

Local anti-corruption department has registered cases against two prominent educationists for committing alleged forgery

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Local anti-corruption department has registered cases against two prominent educationists for committing alleged forgery.

The department sources said Principal of Bhutta Public school and Pilot Public School occupied 26 acre land located at Mozza Sharqi in 2011, and hitherto continuing reaping crops they had sowed on the land as illegally.

Following this, the land's owner submitted application with anti-corruption department which investigated the issue. After proving guilty, the accused including Khadim Hussain Bhutta and Bashir Ahmad Monika were sent to jail after booked under section 467, 468, 471, 420, respectively.