Two Elderly Men Murdered In Mianwali

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 04:37 PM

Two elderly men murdered in Mianwali

Two elderly persons were murdered in separate incidents in Mianwali and Wan Bhachran police limits here

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Two elderly persons were murdered in separate incidents in Mianwali and Wan Bhachran police limits here.

Police said on Thursday that Wajid Khan, 55, resident of Rehmat Khel, tehsil Mianwali, had a dispute with his nephews Ablaagh Khan, 20, and Zamrud Khan, 32, over transfer of 2 kanal land.

On the day of incident the accused nephews entered the house of Wajid Khan and slit his throat with sharp edged weapon and fled.

In another incident, accused Nadir Ali of Murad Shah village shot dead his neighbor Muhammad Shamshad, 60,over a petty issue of cleaning drain pipe.

The deceased were handed over to the heirs after postmortem.Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

