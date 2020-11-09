UrduPoint.com
Two Elderly Patients Dies Of COVID-19 In LUH

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

Two elderly patients dies of COVID-19 in LUH

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Two elderly patients admitted in the Liaquat University Hospital's COVID-19 ward breathed their last here on Monday.

According to an official of LUH, 70 years old Mirza Abrar Baig and 82 years old Abdul Fareed passed away during treatment in the ward.

Baig, whose at least 3 comorbidities were diagnosed, was admitted to the ward onNovember 1. The cause of his death was cardiopulmonary arrest. He belonged to Sultan Shah Colony in Latifabad unit 9.

Meanwhile, Fareed was admitted to the hospital on November 5 and passed away on Monday afternoon. The cause of his death was also cardiopulmonary arrest. He was a resident of Latifabad Unit 9.

