Two elderly women killed in separate incidents

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Two elderly women were killed separately in the limits of Railway Police station and City Police station Pattoki.

Police said on Sunday,a 60-year-old,yet to be identified woman,was crossing the railway line near Bhuhay Asal,Changa Manga when a Lahore bound Karachi Express train hit her.

Consequently,she received serious injuries and died on the spot.

In another incident,an unidentified speeding car hit to death a 70-year-old woman at Malanwala bypass when she was crossing the road and managed to escape from the scene.

The police took both the bodies into custody and started further investigation.