UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Elderly Women Killed In Separate Incidents

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 12:50 PM

Two elderly women killed in separate incidents

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Two elderly women were killed separately in the limits of Railway Police station and City Police station Pattoki.

Police said on Sunday,a 60-year-old,yet to be identified woman,was crossing the railway line near Bhuhay Asal,Changa Manga when a Lahore bound Karachi Express train hit her.

Consequently,she received serious injuries and died on the spot.

In another incident,an unidentified speeding car hit to death a 70-year-old woman at Malanwala bypass when she was crossing the road and managed to escape from the scene.

The police took both the bodies into custody and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Police Road Car Died Manga Pattoki Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

TAQA awards AED900 million projects to expand its ..

51 minutes ago

UAE Press: UAE’s fight against coronavirus pande ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 14.3 million, de ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 19, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens conference on &#039;Emerg ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.