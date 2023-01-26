Two electricity feeders inaugurated in DI Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Former opposition leader KP assembly and District Amir Jamiat Ulema-e islam, Maulana Lutfur Rehman inaugurated two new electricity feeders in Dera Ismail Khan and said it is a gift for the people of the area.

Two new power feeders; Qureshi Mor and Qayyum Nagar feeder constructed at a cost of 4.5 crore rupees were inaugurated at Gomal University Grid Station.

On this occasion, Pesco Executive Engineer City Division Hizbullah Mehsud, Executive Engineer rural Rizwanullah Marwat, JUI-F district leaders and pesco official and a large number of people were present at the inauguration ceremony.

Pesco officials in their briefing said the new feeders will reduce power breakdowns and low voltage issues for consumers in Anjumabad, Muriali, Noon, Nawab, and areas of Bhakar Road.

Earlier, the overloading at the grid stations of University and Dera city was very high due to which many feeders tripped repeatedly.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Maulana Lutfur Rehman said that this big project has reached its completion due to the day and night hard work of the Pesco officials.

This was a long-standing demand of the residents of the area, it will also eliminate unnecessary load shedding in the area and the consumers will also get rid of problems like overloading, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had put a blanket on all the development projects during its four-year tenure, The CPEC project which was attributed to the development of Pakistan was also closed, Dera Ismail Khan went back a hundred years by stopping the work on the CPEC project, he said.

He said that we are working hard day and night for the development of Dera, and we want to make Dera Ismail Khan an economic zone. The Federal government is working on the projects that were stopped by the previous government.

We are facing economic problems because of the previous government, PTI chairman Imran Khan was responsible for the present economic crisis in the country, he said.

The people should boycott such people in the next election and deal with such elements who are the biggest obstacles in the way of the country's development, he added.