Two electrocuted

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Two youngsters were electrocuted in a mishap reported at Chack Karmawali here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 20-year old Jaffar and 30-year old Rashid were busy in repairing work at the roof of their home when Jaffar's hands touched with the main electric wires.

Resultantly, he received serious electric shocks. Meanwhile, Rashid also received electric shocks when he tried to get Jaffar released from the wire.

Both youngsters died on the spot, rescue sources confirmed.

However, the bodies have been handed over to the heirs.