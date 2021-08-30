Two electrocuted

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Two persons including a teenager were electrocuted in separate incidents, here on Monday.

According to police, 15-year-old boy Sikandar was working in a dying factory on Jhang road when he received a fatal electric shock and fell unconscious.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

In the second incident, a speeding trailer rammed into a roadside electric pole near Danga railway crossing. Resultantly, helper Amir Shahzad of Jhang received electric shock from an electric wire and he died on the spot.

Police handed over the bodies to heirs after completing necessary formalities.