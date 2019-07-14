Two electrocuted after touching live wires

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Two people were electrocuted and two other sustained injuries when they contacted fallen live electric wires in badasam area of Shakardarabat on Saturday night.

The electric poles were fallen due to torrential rains and strong winds last night.

One woman was also among dead.

Police team headed by additional SHO Sohail Khan has arrived at incident location for further investigation.