QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :A ten year-old boy and his sister died due to electrocution at Takra near Baghau area of Barkhan district on Thursday.

According to Levies sources, the both victim were playing with each other when they touched an open wire of electricity and suffered electric shocks which caused their death on the spot.

The bodies were shifted to nearby hospital where they were identified as Muhammad Qasim and his sister 12-year-old Khair Bibi. The bodies were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force has registered a case.