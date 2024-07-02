Two electrocuted in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Two people, including a Kabaddi player, were electrocuted in different incidents in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said here on Tuesday that Kabaddi player Sajjad alias Shada was trying to remove a wire from a pole at Chak No.624-Haripur Buchiana when he received an electric shock.

As a result, he became unconscious and was rushed to hospital but he breathed his last on the way.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Aslam of Chak No.280-RB was working as a mason in an under construction building near Adda Dawakhari when he received an electric shock from nearby high voltage wires.

As a result, he became unconscious and died on the spot. The police handed over the bodies to their relatives for burial after completing formalities, the spokesman added.