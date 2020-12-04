UrduPoint.com
Two Electrocuted In Hijra Shah Muqeem Muhallah,Ismailpura

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 07:58 PM

RENALAKHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Two minor boys electrocuted to death here in Hijra Shah Muqeem muhallah,Ismailpura.

Police said here on Friday that two minors --Irfan(10) and Abdullah (4) were playing in their home when they suddenly touched the main gate above which electric wires passed through.

Both received fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

Police said that the victims mother went to Lahore for work.

Police shifted the bodies to hospital.

