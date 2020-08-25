Two electrocuted in kasur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Two persons were electrocuted in separate incidents here in the district on Tuesday.

According to police and Rescue1122 sources, Muhammad Irfan (19), resident of Khanewal, was trying to remove fault of an electric water pump when he touched a live wire accidentally and received severe electric shock.

The man died on the spot in village Patwan Kalan.

In another incident, Basharat (40) was going to fields in village Syedpur when he received severe electric shock from a lose electric wire and died on the spot.