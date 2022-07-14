Two electrocuted in separate incidents

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :-:Two persons including a woman died of electrocution in different incidents on Thursday.

According to police, Afzal (25), resident of Bhata Sohan Deen was busy in electricity work at his home when he received electric shock and died on the spot.

In another incident, Iqra (35), wife of Muhammad Saleem was operating pedestal fan at her home in Dhingri Wala near Khadian Khas when she received fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

Police have handed over the bodies to the heirs after completing legal formalities.