Two electrocuted in separate incidents

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Two youngsters were electrocuted in separate incidents in the limits of Daood Khail police here on Friday.

Police said that Muhmaad Jasim (21) r/o Naveed colony,was cutting the sanitary tiles with a cutter machine when he suffered severe electric shock.

Consequently,he died on the spot.

Similarly, 18-year-old Shehzad Hassan r/o Khan colony was electrocuted to death when he accidentally touched live wire of pedestal fan in his house.

The police handed over both bodies to their heirs after completing necessary formalities.