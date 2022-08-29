Two electrocuted in separate incidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Two persons including an employee of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) died of electrocution in separate incidents in the district during the last 24 hours.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that Fesco employee Allah Bakhsh (35), resident of Chak No 228-RB Bogani was busy in rectifying faults from electricity lines near Chak No.

211 Mejoran on Makkoana-Khurarianwala Road when he received a fatal electric shock. He died on the spot.

In another incident, Tayyab-ul-Hasan (27), resident of Chak No.253-RB died of electrocution when his hand accidentally touched electricity wires at Baba Fareed Hotel Dijkot Road.

Rescue-1122 shifted the bodies to mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation was underway.