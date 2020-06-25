Two electrocuted in separate incidents

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :An 18-year-old boy and a lineman were electrocuted in two separate incidents in Shahnikdar and Sahiwal police limits on Thursday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Waseem Khichi resident of Chak No 153 NB Shahnikdar was busy in domestic works at the rooftop of his house when he received a fatal electric shock from high voltage lines and died on the spot.

In another incident, a 58-year-old lineman of FESCO, AttaMuhammad resident of Nihang was repairing a transformer when he received electric shock from livewire and died on the spot. Police handed over the bodies to their families after necessary formalities.