Two Electrocuted In Separate Incidents In Kasur
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 11:00 AM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Two persons were electrocuted to death in separate incidents in Kasur.
Police said on Friday that 35-year-old Muhammad Sarwar r/o Bagh wala, Kanganpur, was repairing electric motor at his home when he suddenly received a fatal electric shock and died on the spot.
Similarly, Shehzad (25) r/o Himatpura near Khadian received electric shock while switching on the motor pump at his home and died on the spot.
Further investigation was underway.