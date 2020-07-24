Two electrocuted in separate incidents in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Two persons were electrocuted to death in separate incidents in Kasur.

Police said on Friday that 35-year-old Muhammad Sarwar r/o Bagh wala, Kanganpur, was repairing electric motor at his home when he suddenly received a fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

Similarly, Shehzad (25) r/o Himatpura near Khadian received electric shock while switching on the motor pump at his home and died on the spot.

Further investigation was underway.