Two Electrocuted To Death In Separate Incidents

Thu 15th July 2021 | 09:55 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :A man and a child were electrocuted to death in 2 separate incidents in Latifabad and Hyderabad rural here on Thursday.

According to the police spokesman, 35 years old Ashfaq Ali was trying to connect an electric cable on an electric pole when he was suddenly struck by the current.

The deceased was reportedly a private electrician and he was also not wearing proper protective gear.

His body was shifted to Bhitai Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

In a separate incident in Tando Haider, a rural town, 7 years old daughter of Tariq Khoso was electrocuted to death.

A police spokesman said the child was electrocuted when she was trying to fix an unplugged electric wire of a television set in the electric board.

In a yet another incident, a power cable fell on 2 cows in a cattle pen in Jamali Mohalla near Nara Jail, killing both the livestock animals.

