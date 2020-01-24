Two employees of labour deptt to perform Hajj

Two employees of the Labour and Human Resource Department, Abdul Reham, stenographer, and Alla Ditta, senior clerk, have been nominated for Hajj

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Two employees of the Labour and Human Resource Department, Abdul Reham, stenographer, and Alla Ditta, senior clerk, have been nominated for Hajj.

A draw for Hajj was held on the instruction of Provincial Secretary for Labour and Human Resource Sara Aslam.

The secretary congratulated the employees and prayed that may Allah Almighty give them courage and ease for performing their duties.