Two employees of labour deptt to perform Hajj

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Two employees of the Labour and Human Resource Department including a Stenographer Abdul Reham and Senior Clerk Allah Ditta have been nominated for Hajj.

A draw for Hajj was held on the instruction of Provincial Secretary for Labour and Human Resource Sara Aslam.

The secretary congratulated the employees and prayed that may Allah Almighty give them courage and ease for performing Hajj.