Two encounters: 5 robbers injure by firing of own accomplice

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) At least five robbers were injured by firing of own accomplices in two different encounters reported to have occurred in the jurisdiction of City and Sadar Police stations in wee hours of Monday.

The injured accused collectively namely Ali Raza, Ali Sher, Arshad, Danish and Kashif were removed to the nearby hospitals by SHOs of the relevant police stations.

As per detail, Ali Raza, Ali Sher and Arshad were wounded in dacoity bid by firing of own fellows during the encounter when the later just had snatched motorbike from the local citizen here.

Police reached out to counter the offense but the accused opened fire on the security officials.It forced the police to retaliate and later the end of encounter it had arrested the said criminals. The arrested people were involved in at least 31 cases of different kind of offense in past, said the police.

In another incident reported to have occurred in similar way as the above the two robbers, Danish and Kashif, snatched motorbike from the local near 447 EB, the suburban area.

Police intercepted the accused after holding picket at the place, Don Bangla. As a result of which the offenders opened straight fire on the police. It caused exchange of firing between police and the accused and finally Kashif and Danish who were injured by 'gunshots of own fellows' arrested.

Police recovered the motorbike and shifted the bruised persons to nearby hospital for the treatment.

Local DSP Zafar Iqbal also reached the spot with contingent of police and constituted teams to arrest the fleeing robbers, it was said.