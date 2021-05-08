Two eunuchs get job at ICTA office on daily wages

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICTA) Administration has recruited two eunuchs in its office on daily wages, enabling them self-sufficient in the society.

Both the transgender, namely Lubna and Nadra were allowed to work as semi-skilled worker in local government and rural development (LG&RD) department of ICTA, said a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner office, the other day.

The development to this effect was came after Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat had made promise to transgender community for the provision of jobs, few months ago.

"It is the first time in the history of Federal capital that trans people get job in any public sector office, "said the Deputy Commissioner.

Talking to APP, he said the administration was striving to come up with trans-inclusive policies so they can earn respectable earning instead of seeking alms and indulged in other immoral activities.

He hoped that if this model was replicated in other cities, things would definitely improved.

Shafqaat maintained that Islamabad administration has taken initiatives for transgenders to pull them out of the helplessness they have been facing in life.

A madrassah (Islamic centre) had been established that help trans people assimilate into mainstream society, he said.

Passed in 2018, the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act ensures the right to be recognized as per one's perceived gender identity and guarantees fundamental rights, including of inheritance, education, employment, voting, holding public office, health, access to public spaces and property, to transgender citizens.

Transgender people face different challenges in the country. The marginalized community faces stigmatization, social exclusion and consequent banishment from the society that makes transgender people's life even tougher.

Majority of them have been found having indulged in inappropriate conducts as selling sex and substance abuse. The transgender community is socially excluded in the society where they experience high levels of physical abuse and face discriminatory behavior in daily life. Such attitudes make them vulnerable, forcing them to become commercial sex workers and begging.

Many of the community members are abandoned by the family. They share house with a group of residents and often come on streets to beg. They could hardly get education which pushes them further down the society.

