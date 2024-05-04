Two Eunuchs Shot On Kohat Road In City, In Critical Condition: Doctors
Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Two eunuchs were shot on Kohat Road firing in the City and were in critical condition, doctors in the hospital on duty confirmed that both are in critical condition.
According to detail, some unknown gunmen shot the eunuchs returning from the program in Peshawar including Kamran alias Jaya and Muhammad Hamza alias Mehk were injured by bullets.
Kamran alias Jaya was shot in the waist while Hamza alias Mehk was shot in the foot, Police Control also confirmed the firing incident.
Both eunuchs are under treatment at LRH Hospital, the spokesman of the Hospital Muhammad Asim said. He said the condition of Kamran alias Jaya is said to be critical as he was hit in the back while another Hamza was shot at the foot. The police have filed a report and started an investigation. Search for the shooters continued, Police said.
