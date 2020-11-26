UrduPoint.com
Two Ex MNAs Of PPP Booked For Taking Out Illegal Motorcycle Rally

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 seconds ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 01:06 AM

Multan police booked Pakistan People Party ex MNAs Syed Abdul Qadir Gilani, Syed Musa Ali Gilani and many other PPP workers for taking out motorcycle rally in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Multan police booked Pakistan People Party ex MNAs Syed Abdul Qadir Gilani, Syed Musa Ali Gilani and many other PPP workers for taking out motorcycle rally in the city.

According to Chehlic police sources, the PPP stalwarts were booked for violation of The Punjab Infectious Disease and Control Ordinance 2020. The police registered FIR against Ex MNA Syed Abdul Qadir Gilani, Syed Musa Ali Gilani, and some other workers of PDM including Javed Siddique, Hanif Lodhi, Khawaja Rizwan Aalam, AD Baloch, Manzoor Qadiri, Arif Shah, Rizwan Hans, Sajid Ali, M Saleem Raja, Abdul Rauf Lodhi, Munawar Ehsan Qureshi, Shahid Raza Siddique, Rana Sajjad, Asif Rasool Awan, Kalsoom Naz Baloch, Naseem Labar, Sheikh Hashmi Rasheed etc.

The FIR was registered under sections 147, 149, 186 and 427. Police is also conducting raids for the arrest the persons. Meanwhile, citizens underwent immense trouble due to rally as traffic remained held up for over two hours in Nawan Shehr and its surrounding areas.

