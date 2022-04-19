Two Excise Dept officials martyred

Unidentified gunmen opened fire on a mobile squad of Excise and Narcotics Control Department here at Darazanda Bypass late Monday night, killing two officials, police said on Tuesday

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Unidentified gunmen opened fire on a mobile squad of Excise and Narcotics Control Department here at Darazanda Bypass late Monday night, killing two officials, police said on Tuesday.

The personnel of the Excise and Narcotics Control Department were on routine patrol within limits of Daraban Police Station when they were fired upon.

The martyred were identified as Inspector Rukhsar and ASI Waseem.

Meanwhile, funeral prayers of the two martyred personnel were offered, which were attended by a large number of people, besides officials of the excise and police departments.