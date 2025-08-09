Two Executive Engineers Terminated Over Embezzlement Of Rs 150m Funds
Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2025 | 01:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Two Executive Engineers were terminated on Saturday over embezzling Rs 150 millions funds allocated for repair and maintenance of Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants in Tharparkar district.
The Secretary Public Health Engineering and Rural Development Department also issued notification of their removal from service after completion of inquiry ordered by Sindh Chief Secretary.
According to notification, Executive Engineer Muhammad Aslam Dahri and Executive Engineer Ashfaq Ali Memon were removed from service after charges of misappropriation were proven during a departmental inquiry.
Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah approved their dismissal and ordered the recovery of the embezzled amount from both officers.
The inquiry revealed illegal payments amounting to over Rs150 million, confirming the misuse of funds meant for RO plant upkeep. The officers were awarded major penalties under the Sindh Civil Servants (E&D) Rules, 1973.
Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah reiterated that corruption and irregularities would not be tolerated under any circumstances. He also directed all deputy commissioners across the province to ensure effective monitoring of RO plants in their respective districts.
