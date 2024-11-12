Two Exhibitions Inaugurated At NCA
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Two significant exhibitions, A Restrenched Grace and Bleeding Borders, are currently being held at the Zahoor-ul-Akhlaq Gallery, NCA here on Tuesday.
These exhibitions showcase two distinct types of artworks. A Restrenched Grace features sketches by Master Bashiruddin, his paintings and archival materials related to his life. Master Bashiruddin served as both a student and a teacher at the Mayo school of Industrial Arts, which later became the National College of Arts.
On the other hand, Bleeding Borders presents the works of contemporary artist Amin Rehman, based in Toronto, Canada.
These exhibitions are being held as part of the celebrations marking the 150th anniversary of the Mayo School of Arts and the NCA and the event has been curated by Zahreen Murtaza. The exhibition was inaugurated at the NCA Lahore and will be displayed at the National Art Gallery, Islamabad, from December 2 to 15.
Master Bashiruddin, born in Kasur, studied painting at the Mayo School of Arts and taught at Mayo School and the National College of Arts Lahore from 1953 to 1982. He was a renowned painter, particularly known for his distinctive wash painting technique. This exhibition features forty rare sketches by Master Bashiruddin for the first time. A catalog accompanying this section includes research articles by Salima Hashmi, Asim Akhtar, and Zahreen Murtaza.
The second gallery showcases the project Bleeding Borders by Master Bashiruddin’s son, Amin Rehman. With a deep interest in history, Amin Rehman has traveled along various historical trade routes and focused on the lives of different communities living in Pakistan’s border regions. His works are the result of his research and observations, depicting the stories and lives of people along the Pakistan-India, Iran, and Afghanistan borders. His forty mixed-media artworks, including neon signs and video projections, shed light on the lives of people in border areas, the history of colonization, and the current political situation in those regions.
A catalog accompanying the Bleeding Borders section includes essays by Dr Lee Rodney, Minar Abu Touk, Warda Naseer, Asim Akhtar, and Zahreen Murtaza.
Vice Chancellor, NCA Lahore Prof Dr Murtaza Jafri, in his statement said, “These exhibitions not only highlight the magnificence of our artistic heritage but also honor the remarkable contributions of two eminent artists, Master Bashiruddin and Amin Rehman. Master Bashiruddin’s teachings have inspired generations, while Amin Rehman’s contemporary works expand our horizons in terms of borders, identity, and history.”
Recent Stories
After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I series against Australia
Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l, local markets
PTI several leaders detained by police from outside Adiala jail
PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..
Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC
NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14
Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC
Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog
PM to attend opening session COP-29 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seminar on harmful effects of plastic bags held10 minutes ago
-
Police bust two dacoit, street criminal gangs, arrest six10 minutes ago
-
Inter university Table Tennis tournament concludes at SABS University10 minutes ago
-
9 drug dealers arrested, 13.5 kg drugs recovered20 minutes ago
-
'CPWB working to educate, protect orphan children'20 minutes ago
-
50 arrested on profiteering in last 12 days30 minutes ago
-
KP pavilion at Lok Mela draws attention of tourists30 minutes ago
-
Sarfaraz Bugti urges lawyers to address public issues30 minutes ago
-
Four booked on setting trash on fire40 minutes ago
-
Faculty and staff of LUMHS protest against villager’s demand for access road40 minutes ago
-
LDA recovers 15 kanal land, seals 137 properties40 minutes ago
-
Danish Embassy, SDPI Carbon Markets Project to bridge knowledge gaps, foster collaborations: Ambassa ..40 minutes ago