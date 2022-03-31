UrduPoint.com

Two Explosions Damage Railways Tracks In Jamshoro, Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Two explosions damage railways tracks in Jamshoro, Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Two separate explosions of low scale damaged the railways tracks in Jamshoro and Hyderabad districts on Thursday, disrupting the railway traffic for some hours but no casualty occurred in the incidents.

The first explosion occurred on the upcountry track in Khursheed Town area near the Kotri railway station in Jamshoro.

According to the railway police, the blast of an improvised explosive device ripped off one and a half feet part of the track before Shalimar Express was scheduled to move through that track.

Pakistan Express and Bahauddin Zakaria Express were also stopped at the railway stations.

The police and personnel of Rangers reached the spot and secured the place.

The police said it was still not known that who carried out that explosion and no group had taken the responsibility either.

In another incident, a 9-inch part of the up-track was damaged in a low intensity IED blast over 5 kilometers away from Hyderabad railway station.

The incident happened near Mirza railway crossing.

The Hyderabad police secured the site and the personnel of Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) collected traces of the explosives.

Related Topics

Rangers Police Traffic Hyderabad Jamshoro SITE Kotri From

Recent Stories

Tareen group gets centre stage as Punjab's politic ..

Tareen group gets centre stage as Punjab's political temperature goes up

16 minutes ago
 Abdul Qadir inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame pos ..

Abdul Qadir inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame posthumously

37 minutes ago
 Turkey Enjoys Secure Russian Gas Supply Due to Not ..

Turkey Enjoys Secure Russian Gas Supply Due to Not Joining Sanctions - Foreign M ..

39 minutes ago
 NEPRA notifies Rs3.27 increase in power tariff for ..

NEPRA notifies Rs3.27 increase in power tariff for Karachi

44 minutes ago
 Spring festival marathon race held in city

Spring festival marathon race held in city

48 minutes ago
 NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for Feb

NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for Feb

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.