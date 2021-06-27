Two explosions rock Jammu airport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Two explosions within a gap of five minutes rocked the high security Air Force Station at Jammu airport in the early hours of Sunday in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Officials said the explosions took place around 1.45am. The first blast ripped off the roof of a building and the second one was on the ground, Kashmir Media Service reported.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties, the officials said, adding the area was sealed by Indian forces.

Senior officials, police and forensic experts rushed to the scene.

Media reports said two drones were used to carry out the attack inside the Air Force base in Jammu. Also, chances of use of UAV in blast can not be ruled out, they said.

A high-level meeting was underway at the Air Force station with senior police and Indian Air Force officials in attendance, according to the media reports.