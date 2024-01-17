Open Menu

Two Extortionists Apprehend

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Two extortionists apprehend

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police, in a joint operation, apprehended two persons involved in extortion in the Garden area of the city.

As per a statement issued by the Rangers spokesperson on Wednesday, the suspects, identified as Noor Muhammad and Essa, had contacted the owner of an iron store in Timber Market Lyari through a WhatsApp number by identifying themselves as Wasiullah Lakho and demanding Rs 0.5 million extortion money.

Upon receiving the report, a specialized team formed by Pakistan Rangers Sindh swiftly apprehended the accused by utilizing advanced technical methods.

The preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were receiving instructions from a neighboring country to carry out extortion activities. Essa's entire family is residing in the neighboring country for the past three years. Efforts are underway to arrest other accomplices through ongoing raids.

The detained individuals have been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Police Lyari Money Market Family From WhatsApp Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan expels Iranian ambassador, recalls it's e ..

Pakistan expels Iranian ambassador, recalls it's envoy from Tehran

40 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Jordan agree to realize significant pote ..

Pakistan, Jordan agree to realize significant potential in all domains of defenc ..

46 minutes ago
 Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people inju ..

Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people injured

3 hours ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspa ..

Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspace by Iran

3 hours ago
 PM vows to provide conducive environment to privat ..

PM vows to provide conducive environment to private sector to flourish businesse ..

3 hours ago
 Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with ..

Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket

4 hours ago
Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back s ..

Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery

5 hours ago
 New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run vict ..

New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Widespread fog forces closure of major highways ac ..

Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas

18 hours ago
 Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka

Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan