Two extortionists apprehend

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police, in a joint operation, apprehended two persons involved in extortion in the Garden area of the city.

As per a statement issued by the Rangers spokesperson on Wednesday, the suspects, identified as Noor Muhammad and Essa, had contacted the owner of an iron store in Timber Market Lyari through a WhatsApp number by identifying themselves as Wasiullah Lakho and demanding Rs 0.5 million extortion money.

Upon receiving the report, a specialized team formed by Pakistan Rangers Sindh swiftly apprehended the accused by utilizing advanced technical methods.

The preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were receiving instructions from a neighboring country to carry out extortion activities. Essa's entire family is residing in the neighboring country for the past three years. Efforts are underway to arrest other accomplices through ongoing raids.

The detained individuals have been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.