Two Extortionists In Disguise Of Police Officials Held

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Two extortionists in disguise of police officials held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) The district police on Tuesday held two extortionists in disguise of traffic police officials from Hayatabad toll plaza while demanding money from drivers of freight vehicles.

The Chief Traffic Police told media here that the two accused identified as Abdul Wahid and Akhtar Shah dressed in uniform of traffic police were caught red-handed at Hayatabad Toll Plaza. The CTP said that strict action had been started against the accused.

