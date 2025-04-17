Two Face Disciplinary Action Under PEEDA Act
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2025 | 08:04 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education has initiated disciplinary action under the Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability (PEEDA) Act against two employees for absence from duty and violation of hospital discipline.
According to a notification issued on Thursday, action had been taken against Muhammad Parvez, a ward attendant at Services Hospital Lahore, and Muhammad Arshad Butt, a junior clerk at General Hospital Lahore.
The department cited misconduct and negligence of duties as the reasons for the action.
Officials stated that maintaining discipline and accountability in public hospitals remains a top priority to ensure the delivery of quality healthcare services.
