Two facilitators, 3 POs among 74 suspects arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :As per the directives of District Police Officer Mardan Zahidullah the district police conducted raids under search and strike operation across the district and apprehended two facilitators and three proclaimed offenders (POs) among 74 persons here on Friday.

According to the office of the DPO, under the supervision of Circle SDPOs and SHOs the police teams raided in areas of Katlang, Police Stations Chora, Rustam, Garikapura, Saro Shah and Takh Bai and adjoining areas.

The police teams also recovered 933 gram hashish, one AK-47 gun and 27 bullets of different bores. Meanwhile police teams checked data of 172 motorbikes, 119 vehicles and 129 suspected persons and booked 74 suspected persons under different sections of law.