Two Facilitators Among 12 Arrested In Mardan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 01:21 PM

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) : Mardan police during search and strike operation in Loond Khwar area arrested 12 suspected persons including two facilitators on Thursday.

The operation was carried out in the headship of ASP Takht Bai Circle, Waqar Azim and SHO Loond Khwar, Riaz Khan.

Two facilitator of anti-state elements and 10 suspects were among the arrested persons.

Police also recover one Kalashnikov, 10 pistols, 116 cartridges and 605 grams hashish from the possession of arrested people. Cases were registered against the accused involved and further investigation was kicked off.

