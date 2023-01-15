Two facilitators of terrorists' attack on SPS killed during IoB

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Two facilitators of the terrorists' attack on Sarband Police Station (IoB), which martyred DSP Badabair along with two police constables have been killed in an Intelligence Based Operation (IoB) on Saturday Night.

According to a statement issued here, the operation was jointly launched by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and District Police over credible reports about the presence of terrorists' facilitators within the vicinity of attacked Police Station of Sarband in the outskirts of Peshawar.

After collecting information, the operation started on Saturday evening when the team reached near the target, terrorists started firing on the approaching police force.

Police retaliated to attack and cross-firing continued for hours, as a result, two facilitators shot killed during the exchange of firing.

The dead terrorists were identified as Gul Hai and Hazrat Omar alias Mansoor who both were hardened criminals and wanted to Police in cases of heinous crimes.

Gul Hai is wanted to Police for his involvement in several cases of extortion and IED (Improvised Explosive Devise) blasts.

While Hazrat Omar was wanted by CTD for his involvement in a suicide bombing on AIG Ashraf Noor, ANP leader, Haroon Bilour and several other cases of extortion and target killing.

Two AK-4 Rifles, two bandoliers, a hand grenade and dozens of cartridges were recovered from the possession of killed terrorists.

These terrorists had an association with banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) while two or three of their accomplices escaped from the scene by taking advantage of pitch darkness.

Police forces have reached the site and started combing operations in adjacent areas for searching of escaping terrorists.