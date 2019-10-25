UrduPoint.com
Two Factories, Boiler Sealed For Emitting Pollution

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 12:40 PM

Environment Protection Department (EPD) teams sealed two factories and a boiler of textile mill for causing environmental pollution

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) Environment Protection Department (EPD) teams sealed two factories and a boiler of textile mill for causing environmental pollution.

This was stated by Deputy Director EPD Tahir Mahmood on Friday.

He said that EPD teams sealed Jhang Sizing Jaranwala road, Lasani Sizing Jhang road and boiler of Arzoo Textile as the industries were causing pollution by utilizing the used clothes and leather material as fuel.

He said that the owners of these industrial units had not installed air pollution control equipment despite warning, hence the units were sealed.

