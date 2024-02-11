Two factories fined for polluting environment

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) The Environment Protection Department has imposed a fine of Rs300,000 on two factory owners on the charge of polluting the environment in different parts of Faisalabad.

Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas said here on Sunday that a team checked various factories and mills and found a textile unit near Roshanwala Bypass involved in polluting the environment by emitting excessive smoke from its chimneys.

Therefore, the environment team imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on its owners.

Meanwhile, the environment protection team also imposed a fine of Rs.200,000 on a paperboard factory situated at Sargodha Road near Chak No.4-JB Ramdewali as it was also involved in polluting the environment by burning prohibited materials in its ovens, he added.