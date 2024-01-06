Open Menu

Two Factories Fined For Pollution

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Two factories fined for pollution

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) The Environment Protection Department has imposed a fine of Rs400,000 on two factories on the charges of polluting the environment.

Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas said here on Saturday that the environment teams checked various factories and mills and found violations of environment protection laws at a textile unit situated at Millat Road near Chak No.

117-JB. Therefore, the teams imposed a fine of Rs300,000 on its owner.

Meanwhile, the environment team also found violation of Punjab Environment Protection (Smog Prevention & Control) Rules in a dyeing factory situated at Millat Industrial Estate and imposed a fine of Rs.100,000 on its owner with a strict warning that the factory would be sealed if it was found involved in polluting the environment again, he added.

