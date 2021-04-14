Two factories gutted in faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Precious material in two factories was reduced to ashes in Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

Police said here on Wednesday that fire erupted in a cardboard factory situated at Small Estate in the area of Nishatabad police station due to short-circuit and burnt precious material present on the spot.

In other incident, fire erupted in a cotton factory situated at Jaranwala Road due to short-circuit.The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt number cotton bales present there.

On getting information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and brought fire under control in both factories after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in any incident.