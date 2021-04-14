UrduPoint.com
Two Factories Gutted In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 02:28 PM

Precious material in two factories was reduced to ashes in Faisalabad during the past 24 hours

Police said here on Wednesday that fire erupted in a cardboard factory situated at Small Estate in the area of Nishatabad police station due to short-circuit and burnt precious material present on the spot.

In other incident, fire erupted in a cotton factory situated at Jaranwala Road due to short-circuit.The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt number cotton bales present there.

On getting information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and brought fire under control in both factories after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in any incident.

