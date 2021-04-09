Two factories issued notices over pollution

Environmental Protection Agency has issued notices to two clay pot factories for causing air pollution

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Environmental Protection Agency has issued notices to two clay pot factories for causing air pollution.

Assistant Director, Environmental Protection Agency Bahawalpur region, Muhammad Rafeeq and Inspector, Environmental Protection Agency, Waheed Murad Lashari took notice of violation caused by two clay pot factories located in Dera Masti and Khanqah Sharif area, respectively, according to a press release issued here.

The agency issued notices to the two factories under clause 7/F of Environment Act 1997.

The owners and management of the factories were summoned to be appeared before the officials of Environment Protection Agency on April 15.