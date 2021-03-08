UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Factories Sealed After Recovery Of 4500kg Polythene Bags

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar Monday sealed two plastic-polythene bags manufacturing factories on Charsadda Road after taking into possession 4500 kilograms of polythene shopping bags from the factories.

Two persons have also been arrested in the crackdown against plastic polythene manufacturing bags.

The provincial government has banned the use and business of polythene bags and district administration is carrying crackdown for the implementation of the directives in this regard.

The district administration has warned trading community against the use of polythene bags. Otherwise, legal proceedings would be initiated against them.

The Deputy Commissioner has directed all Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) for continuation of the crackdown till complete abolition of plastic bags in the district.

More Stories From Pakistan

