Two factories sealed for manufacturing oil from chicken offals

(@FahadShabbir)

Two factories were got sealed for allegedly manufacturing oil from offals of chicken here in industrial State

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Two factories were got sealed for allegedly manufacturing oil from offals of chicken here in industrial State.

According to release issued from Directorate of Public Relations (DPR), district administration launched crackdown along with Food Authority at the Industrial Zone on direction of DC Amir Karim Khan late night of Sunday.

Two accused whose identity yet to be revealed were arrested red-handed for they were spotted to melt chicken's internal parts into edible oil.

Assistant Commissioner City Umar Mahmood sealed factories, adjacent godown and disposed of most of the oil on the spot.

A drum filled with "cooking oil" also sent to food testing laboratory as well in order to take further action, said Umair Mahmood. Two vehicles stuffed with poisonous oil and ofals were also taken into custody. Evidences of supplying the oil in different markets in and outside of the city were traced during preliminary investigation.

Strict action would be followed against factory owners who were at large since the operation, said the AC.