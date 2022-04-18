UrduPoint.com

Two Factories Sealed For Manufacturing Oil From Chicken Offals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2022 | 02:22 PM

Two factories sealed for manufacturing oil from chicken offals

Two factories were got sealed for allegedly manufacturing oil from offals of chicken here in industrial State

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Two factories were got sealed for allegedly manufacturing oil from offals of chicken here in industrial State.

According to release issued from Directorate of Public Relations (DPR), district administration launched crackdown along with Food Authority at the Industrial Zone on direction of DC Amir Karim Khan late night of Sunday.

Two accused whose identity yet to be revealed were arrested red-handed for they were spotted to melt chicken's internal parts into edible oil.

Assistant Commissioner City Umar Mahmood sealed factories, adjacent godown and disposed of most of the oil on the spot.

A drum filled with "cooking oil" also sent to food testing laboratory as well in order to take further action, said Umair Mahmood. Two vehicles stuffed with poisonous oil and ofals were also taken into custody. Evidences of supplying the oil in different markets in and outside of the city were traced during preliminary investigation.

Strict action would be followed against factory owners who were at large since the operation, said the AC.

Related Topics

Oil Vehicles Sunday Market From

Recent Stories

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

3 minutes ago
 DC urges consumers to report price violations on 0 ..

DC urges consumers to report price violations on 091-9211338

3 minutes ago
 Chaudhary Shujaat is thinking to quit politics

Chaudhary Shujaat is thinking to quit politics

14 minutes ago
 Smart city project inaugurated

Smart city project inaugurated

4 minutes ago
 India Records Almost Twofold Increase in COVID-19 ..

India Records Almost Twofold Increase in COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day - Health M ..

4 minutes ago
 Russian Media Watchdog to Create National Protecti ..

Russian Media Watchdog to Create National Protection System Against DDoS Attacks ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.